CofC routs Monmouth, 21-2

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - College of Charleston baseball saw career days across the board in a 21-2 rout of Monmouth Friday to open their CAA series. Luke Wood hit three home runs in three-consecutive innings and had 7 RBI, Trotter Harlan had three doubles and JT Marr had five hits in the Charleston offensive outburst. Ty Good moved up the Cougar strikeout list with eight punchouts Friday, solidifying himself into fourth place in program history with 238 in his career.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 21, Monmouth 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (20-13, 10-6 CAA), Monmouth (14-19, 3-11 CAA)

How It Happened

Charleston posted a two-spot in the second inning on Tanner Steffy’s leadoff home run - the first of five Cougar blasts on the day. Trotter Harlan would score the second run on a failed pickoff error giving Charleston a 2-0 lead through two.

Joseph Mershon’s RBI single and Will Baumhofer’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0 through four innings.

Charleston added two more in the fifth to make it 6-0 on Luke Wood’s first of three home runs on the day.

JT Marr made it 7-0 on his RBI double to left field as part of a five-hit day.

Luke Wood smacked his second home run in as many innings to plate three more and give Charleston a 10-0 lead through six.

Will Baumhofer joined the home run party blasting a three-run shot in the seventh for a 13-0 advantage - the fourth Charleston long ball of the day.

Ty Good tossed 6.1 shutout innings striking out eight, allowing just four singles and one walk to earn his fourth win. Good’s sixth strikeout of the day in the fourth inning propelled him to No. 4 all-time in strikeouts at Charleston with 236 at the time.

Wood finished his trifecta in the seventh sending a ball over the right center field fence for a commanding 15-0 Charleston lead at the time.

The Cougars would add six more runs in the eighth for a 21-0 lead before Monmouth broke through in the bottom half on a two-run home run to make it 21-2.

Notes

Charleston posted a season-high 21 runs on 19 hits and 3 Monmouth errors. Friday’s offensive outburst was the first time Charleston scored 20-plus since downing Wagner last season and is the first time the Cougars scored 20-plus on the road since 2017 at North Florida.

Ty Good finished the day with eight strikeouts and earned the win moving up the Charleston leaderboard in both categories. Good now has 238 strikeouts donning a Charleston uniform and 22 career wins - good for 4th and 7th in each category in career ranks.

Luke Wood doubled his home run total for 2023 in just three at-bats Friday and became the first Cougar to go yard three times in a single game since Daniel Aldrich in 2012. Wood also had 7 RBI on the day and is the first Cougar with 30-plus RBI on the season.

Wood’s three-home run performance was the seventh time a Charleston batter has gone deep three times in a game since moving to Division I in 1991.

JT Marr had a career-best five hits finishing 5-for-6 - the first Cougar with five hits in a game since Tommy Richter in 2017, also the last time Charleston scored 20-plus in a road contest. Marr also scored four times, a new career-best.

Trotter Harlan had a career-high three doubles Friday and is the first Cougar with three doubles in a game since Joey Mundy did so against ECU in 2017.

Charleston hit five home runs Friday, the most since March 21, 2018 at Furman.

All nine starters came in to score a run Friday for the first time since April 21, 2017 against Towson.

Cole Mathis and Will Baumhofer extended their hit streaks to eight in the win.

Baumhofer had a career-best 4 RBI on the day behind a three-run home run in the seventh and sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Tyler Sorrentino walked twice for the 10th time in his career.

Tanner Steffy made it back-to-back two-hit, two-RBI games behind a solo home run and eighth-inning single.

Up Next Charleston looks for another CAA series win Saturday as

Trey Pooser

takes the hill in a 1 p.m. start.

