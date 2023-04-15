SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘The Fighting Lady turns 80′ celebration being held at Patriot’s Point

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday,...
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Yorktown.(Live 5/File)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Yorktown.

The USS Yorktown was nicknamed “The Fighting Lady” by her crew during World War II. The ship was commissioned in Portsmouth, Virginia on April 15, 1943.

The museum opens at 9 a.m. Saturday with activities running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can expect to see hands-on learning opportunities for kids and adults, guided tours, discount flight capsule rides, trivia, music, face painting, food, and a birthday cake cutting.

Veterans who served aboard the USS Yorktown will also be available for a special meet and greet.

A new temporary exhibit opened just in time for the anniversary event. Guests can enjoy the new exhibit entitled “All Who Served: The Uniforms of World War II”, which features over 20 uniforms and other clothing items representing all branches of the military.

The Charleston Museum, the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the National Museum of the US Army, and the Charleston Air Force Base all provided loans to this temporary exhibition.

The museum’s Executive Director, Allison Hunt, spoke about the work that it takes to preserve the USS Yorktown’s elaborate history.

“This event welcomes the community to enjoy and participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the USS Yorktown’s commissioning and the crew who served aboard the ship,” Allison Hunt said. “Our staff, volunteers, curators, and partners have nourished the ship while working to produce exhibitions and programs we share to keep The Fighting Lady’s story alive after all these years.”

Admission will be reduced Saturday to $8 to symbolize the USS Yorktown’s eight decades of service. Parking will be $5 per vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
A crash that temporarily closed a portion of University Boulevard has been cleared.
University Blvd. crash cleared
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified
Gikwan Young, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving goods stolen less...
Report: Man drives stolen car while on bond for driving different stolen car

Latest News

The team, made up of students from Ashley Ridge High School and Pinewood Preparatory School,...
Lowcountry students advance to world robotics competition
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. nonprofit looking to expand job training, resources for rural areas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police warn of recent rental scams in Moncks Corner
Russell Coletti moved to Charleston with the Navy in 1987 and has never looked back, working as...
Lowcountry Veteran joins N. Charleston mayoral race