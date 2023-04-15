Gamecocks Best Vanderbilt, 14-6, to Start Three-Game Series

NASHVILLE – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored five runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh as the Gamecocks defeated No. 4 Vanderbilt, 13-6, Friday night (April 14) at Hawkins Field. Carolina moved to 30-4 on the year and 10-2 in SEC play.

The bottom third of the lineup accounted for seven hits and seven RBI. Carson Hornung homered and drove in three with three hits. Michael Braswell also homered and drove in three while Evan Stone was 2-for-4 on the day.

Cole Messina accounted for the first three Gamecock runs, belting a two-run home run in the first and a solo shot in the fourth. Ethan Petry tied the game in the fifth with his 17th home run of the year.

Seven different Gamecocks drove in a run and seven scored a run on the night.

Will Sanders earned the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Eli Jones and Eli Jerzembeck each pitched two innings of relief. Jones allowed two runs on four hits with a strikeout. Jerzembeck struck out three in two hitless innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina is tied with Virginia with 30 wins on the season.

• Petry is now tied with Justin Smoak for Carolina’s freshman home run record.

• Carolina had eight extra-base hits on the night. Gavin Casas and Evan Stone doubled while Michael Braswell tripled in the win.

• Carson Hornung extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Vanderbilt continue the three-game set Saturday afternoon (April 15) at 3 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. CDT). The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

