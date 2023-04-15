SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
A crash that temporarily closed a portion of University Boulevard has been cleared.
University Blvd. crash cleared
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified

Latest News

All lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of the interstate are currently blocked at exit 15.
Lanes reopen on I-526 after crews respond to car on fire
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later