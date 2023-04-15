SC Lottery
Notre Dame Downs Clemson 10-4

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Notre Dame scored six runs in the third inning in its 10-4 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-13 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 20-15 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle laced a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Will Taylor followed with a two-out, run-scoring single. In the third inning, the first seven Notre Dame batters reached base and the Fighting Irish scored six runs, highlighted by Vinny Martinez’s two-run double. TJ Williams belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Notre Dame an 8-2 lead.

Blake Wright hit an RBI groundout in the seventh inning, then Brooke Coetzee III extended the Fighting Irish lead with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cam Cannarella, who had three hits in the game, hit an RBI groundout.

Caden Spivey (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Aidan Tyrell pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Ethan Darden (2-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Prior to the game at 3:40 p.m., Clemson will retire former Head Coach Jack Leggett’s #7 during a ceremony at home plate.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

VIDEO: Fireflies def. RiverDogs Friday night 4-1
Gamecocks Best Vanderbilt, 14-6, to Start Three-Game Series
VIDEO: CSU wraps up spring with Blue and White Spring Game
VIDEO: Bishop England out of playoffs due to ineligible player
