Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital

The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi hospital this year.(Women's Health - University of Mississippi Medical Center/Ladner Family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Parents Haylee and Shawn Ladner celebrated Easter this year together with their quintuplets for the first time.

The couple was able to take in the day together while in neonatal intensive care at the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

The Ladners named their daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae and their son Jake Easton. They are all doing well since their birth two months ago.

The couple said after they suffered two miscarriages, they decided to use an artificial insemination procedure to help start their family.

“My numbers were so high, we were thinking twins,” Haylee Ladner said. “Then the doctor said, “There’s five.” And I was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for mom and her babies has been a team effort involving hospital staff, but all have been in good health.

WLBT asked the couple if they would try to have more children. They answered, “Five is enough.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

