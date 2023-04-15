RiverDogs Set Strikeout Record in 4-1 Loss Friday Night

Charleston, SC- RiverDogs hitters struck out a franchise-record 20 times in a 4-1 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Columbia pitching recorded eight consecutive strikeouts in the latter stages of the game and fanned multiple hitters in every frame except the first on the way to a second straight win in front of 5,118 fans.

Columbia (2-2) grabbed the lead for good in the third inning against starting pitcher Trevor Martin. Jean Ramirez singled with one out and quickly stole second base. With two down, Lizandro Rodriguez brought him home with a double to right field and advanced to third on an error by Estanli Castillo. Another error, this time on a pickoff throw from Kickito Severino, allowed Rodriguez to cross the plate and handed the visitors a 2-0 advantage.

The RiverDogs (2-3) answered right back in the bottom of the same inning. With one out, Christopher Barete cut the deficit in half with a solo home run to right field. The round-tripper was the team’s second hit of the game. They would add just two more the rest of the way.

The Fireflies added to the lead with single runs in the sixth and eighth. The margin grew to 3-1 on Levi Usher’s RBI infield single in the sixth. The final run scored on a throwing error by Barete after Rodriguez’s eight inning base hit to center with Ramirez on base.

David Sandlin, Columbia’s starting pitcher, struck out nine over 5.0 innings of work to earn the victory. He allowed one run on two hits. The three relievers that followed combined to strike out 11 and surrender just two hits in 4.0 innings on the mound. Sandlin struck out Barete for the final out of the fifth inning, beginning a stretch of eight consecutive Charleston hitters who went down on strikes. Jalen Battles was the only member of the lineup to avoid a strikeout on the evening.

Martin took the loss after surrendering two runs, one earned, in 2.2 innings with six strikeouts. Severino allowed an inherited runner to score, but did not give up a run of his own in 2.1 frames. Junior William and Nate Dahle each were scored upon once in stints that lasted just beyond an inning. Sean Harney was the final pitcher to work and struck out two in a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Fireflies had four different hitters collect two hits as they finished with 10 as a team. Dominic Keegan led the RiverDogs with a 2-4 day that included a double. Keegan has registered seven of the RiverDogs 22 hits this season.

Ballpark Fun

The first REV Federal Credit Union Friday Fireworks show of the season took place immediately following the game. The impressive show was set to the tune of championship-themed music in celebration of the RiverDogs back-to-back league titles.

The same two teams will meet in a doubleheader on Saturday evening with first pitch in game one slated for 6:05 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-0, 0.00) will start the first game for the RiverDogs with RHP Jonny Cuevas (0-1, 9.00) following in the nightcap. Columbia will hand the ball to RHP Mauricio Veliz in the opening game and come back with LHP Ryan Ramsey in game two. The first 1,500 fans into the ballpark will receive a 2022 replica championship ring and fans will be invited to join a post-game champagne celebration.

