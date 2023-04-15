Summerville high school students to represent Lowcountry at world competition

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry high school robotics team is on their way to represent South Carolina at the world championship in Texas.

The team, made up of students from Ashley Ridge High School and Pinewood Preparatory School, will be going to Houston to participate in the FIRST Championship robotics competition. The team won the FIRST Impact Award at the Peachtree District Championship in March.

The team that wins this award is one that inspires respect and honor for science and technology as well as encouraging the next generation of science and technology leaders.

By competing in the World Championship the team’s mentors hope more women will be encouraged to get involved.

The Summerville team is one of 17 from the Peachtree District going to Houston. They will compete against over 600 teams from around the world

