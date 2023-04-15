SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville high school students to represent Lowcountry at world competition

The team, made up of students from Ashley Ridge High School and Pinewood Preparatory School,...
The team, made up of students from Ashley Ridge High School and Pinewood Preparatory School, will be going to Houston to participate in the FIRST Championship robotics competition.(Amelia Bongiorno)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry high school robotics team is on their way to represent South Carolina at the world championship in Texas.

The team, made up of students from Ashley Ridge High School and Pinewood Preparatory School, will be going to Houston to participate in the FIRST Championship robotics competition. The team won the FIRST Impact Award at the Peachtree District Championship in March.

The team that wins this award is one that inspires respect and honor for science and technology as well as encouraging the next generation of science and technology leaders.

By competing in the World Championship the team’s mentors hope more women will be encouraged to get involved.

The Summerville team is one of 17 from the Peachtree District going to Houston. They will compete against over 600 teams from around the world

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

Latest News

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department are warning residents to do their due...
Police warn of recent rental scams in Moncks Corner
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville high school students to represent Lowcountry at world competition
A doctor at Trident Medical Center says the human metapneumovirus can cause nasal congestion, a...
Officials: Trident Medical Center sees rise in human metapneumovirus cases
The Grace Impact Development Center said people in rural areas struggle with access the most...
Berkeley Co. nonprofit looking to expand job training, resources for rural areas