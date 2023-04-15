Tracking a few showers and storms this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control today! As a result, look or plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures today. With the sunshine, temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s. Sunday will feature warm temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across the area. Next week will start off in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with a sunny sky. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week with high pressure in control.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 56.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 51.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 60.

