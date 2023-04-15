SC Lottery
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

