The Citadel beats UNCG on Saturday, 5-3

The Citadel Baseball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel got timely hitting, and pitched themselves out of jams late in the game, to secure the series over UNCG with a 5-3 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 5, UNCG 3

Records: The Citadel (17-16, 3-5), UNCG (16-19, 4-7)

Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

• The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning as Sawyer Reeves led off the game with a home run to left field. After a throwing error later in the inning, Crosby Jones delivered a two-out RBI single to left.

• UNCG got a run back in the home-half of the inning on a RBI single from Mitchell Smith.

• The Citadel got the run back in the fourth inning after the inning started with back-to-back singles from Travis Elliott and Anthony Badala. After a sacrifice bunt from Dylan Costa, Reeves drove in his second run with a groundout to the right side.

• The Spartans pulled within a run again in the fifth on a RBI double from Kennedy Jones.

• The Bulldogs scored their fourth run of the game in the seventh as Travis Lott started a rally by drawing a walk with outs. An error put two runners on, and Thomas Rollauer singled to load the bases. Jones came through again with a base hit to score Lott.

• UNCG answered back in the bottom of the frame with a solo homer from Dallas Callahan.

• The Spartans threatened again in the eighth inning as they loaded the bases with one out. Will Holmes came out of the bullpen and got a fielder’s choice to get the runner at the plate, and a groundout to first.

• Reeves helped add an insurance run in the ninth with a leadoff double. Two batters later, Noah Mitchell singled to right.

Inside the Box Score

• The victory clinched the series for the Bulldogs, marking their first road series victory since the final weekend of the 2019 season at Western Carolina.

• The win improved the Bulldogs to 14-0 when leading after the eighth inning.

• Sawyer Reeves started the game with his first career home run. He finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

• The leadoff home run was the second of the season for the Bulldogs.

• Crosby Jones went 2-for-3 with a pair of two-out RBI singles. He was also hit by a pitch.

• Thomas Rollauer was the third Bulldog with a multi-hit day, collecting two hits and scoring a run.

• Ben Hutchins (4-2) battled his way to the victory by allowing two runs on three hits over 6.0 innings.

• Will Holmes (1) earned his first save of the season after throwing the final 1.2 innings without allowing a run.

• Luke Thomas (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits over 6.2 innings.

On Deck

The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

