The Citadel drops Sunday series finale with UNCG, take series 2-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel baseball team could not complete the road sweep as the Bulldogs fell 3-0 to UNCG Sunday afternoon at the UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Game Information

Score: UNCG 3, The Citadel 0

Records: The Citadel (17-17, 3-6), UNCG (17-19, 5-7)

Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

UNCG pushed across two more runs in the eighth on a solo homer from Kennedy Jones and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Luke Jenkins.

The Spartans got on the board in the third inning with an unearned run on a base hit from Zack Budzik.

Inside the Box Score

Right hander Cameron Reeves (6-2) was impressive the entire game as he allowed just one unearned run heading into the eighth inning. He was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs, two earned, on seven hits and nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

He threw 84 of his 118 pitches for strikes.

The Bulldogs offense had six hits, with six different players collecting a hit.

Travis Elliott reached safely twice as he doubled and was hit by a pitch.

Wells Sykes also collected a double.