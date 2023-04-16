SC Lottery
The Citadel drops Sunday series finale with UNCG, take series 2-1

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel baseball team could not complete the road sweep as the Bulldogs fell 3-0 to UNCG Sunday afternoon at the UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Game Information

Score: UNCG 3, The Citadel 0

Records: The Citadel (17-17, 3-6), UNCG (17-19, 5-7)

Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

  • The Spartans got on the board in the third inning with an unearned run on a base hit from Zack Budzik.
  • UNCG pushed across two more runs in the eighth on a solo homer from Kennedy Jones and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Luke Jenkins.

Inside the Box Score

  • Right hander Cameron Reeves (6-2) was impressive the entire game as he allowed just one unearned run heading into the eighth inning. He was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs, two earned, on seven hits and nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings.
  • He threw 84 of his 118 pitches for strikes.
  • The Bulldogs offense had six hits, with six different players collecting a hit.
  • Travis Elliott reached safely twice as he doubled and was hit by a pitch.
  • Wells Sykes also collected a double.
  • Ryan Rouse (2-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing just two hits and striking out six over 6.0 shutout innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to the diamond on April 19 as they welcome the College of Charleston to Riley Park at 6 p.m.

