Cold front to bring a few showers and storms to the area!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will feature warm temperatures with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across the area. Next week will start off in the 70s on Monday behind the front and near 80 degrees on Tuesday with a sunny sky. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week with high pressure in control.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 55.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80, Low 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 61.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

