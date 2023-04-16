Complete Performances Lead to Another CofC Series Win Over Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. - College of Charleston baseball saw more of the same Saturday afternoon as Trey Pooser worked six scoreless innings while striking out six batters and Cole Mathis went deep twice in a 10-1 series-clinching win.

Mathis finished the day with 6 RBI on a pair of three-run home runs less than 24 hours after teammate Luke Wood went yard three times. Mathis’ two long balls headlined a Charleston lineup that saw 15 hits and five batters record multiple hits.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 10, Monmouth 1

Location: West Long Branch, NJ

Records: Charleston (21-13, 11-6 CAA), Monmouth (14-20, 3-12 CAA)

How It Happened

• JT Marr gave Trey Pooser all the run support he would need with a two-out solo home run to right in the first inning and a Charleston 1-0 lead.

• Charleston posted six runs in the second inning, scoring five before the first out was recorded - three on Cole Mathis’ first three-run blast of the day.

• Will Baumhofer’s two-run single made it 3-0 at the time before Mathis’ big fly to left field that landed in the trees.

• Trotter Harlan brought home the seventh run of the game on a ground ball to shortstop completing the six-run second inning for Charleston.

• Cole Mathis made it a 10-0 Charleston advantage through five innings with his second three-run homer in as many at-bats.

• The 10 runs of support were more than plenty for Trey Pooser as the senior tossed six shutout innings striking out six Hawks and allowing just three singles. Pooser finished his day with a tailor-made 6-4-3 double play to end the sixth and secure his fourth win.

• No Monmouth base runner would move past first base on the day with their lone tally coming on a solo home run in the seventh.

Notes

• Trey Pooser has worked at least six full innings six times in 2023 after Saturday’s scoreless outing. The senior has tossed 53.2 innings on the season making him one of just two pitchers in the CAA with at least 50 innings pitched.

• Charleston’s six-run second inning was the third time the Cougars have scored at least five runs in an inning through two games at Monmouth.

• Cole Mathis hit multiple home runs for the first time in his career with a personal-best 6 RBI. Mathis’ second home run gave the Cougars back-to-back multi-HR performances for the first time since Jeremie Tice, Michael Harrington and Brandon Sizemore each hit two home runs May 16 and 17 in 2008 versus Western Carolina.

• All nine starters had a base hit for the Cougars by the sixth inning, the first time Charleston did so since May 22, 2021 against Elon.

• Luke Wood had three hits for the second-straight day giving him six on the weekend.

• Charleston hit three home runs for the second-straight game after smacking five on Friday. The Cougars have hit at least three home runs in three of their last four CAA contests dating back to last weekend.

• Will Baumhofer’s on-base streak is up to 23, Joseph Merhon’s is at 22, Cole Mathis’ is at 18 and Cam Dean pushed his to 14 in the win Saturday. Mathis and Baumhofer also collected hits to extend their streaks to nine each.

• Charleston has won five of their six CAA series to this point and can secure their second sweep Sunday.

• Tyler Sorrentino finished 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored, the second-straight game the sophomore New Jersey native walked multiple times.

• William Privette struck out two batters in the ninth Saturday to become the third Cougar with 40 strikeouts on the season joining Ty Good (57) and Trey Pooser (43).

Up Next

Charleston ends their weekend in New Jersey with a 1 p.m. first pitch Sunday afternoon. The Cougars can secure their second conference sweep and first on the road with a win.

