SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Fall to Vanderbilt on Saturday Afternoon

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE  –  The University of South Carolina baseball team put up four runs in the first inning, but Vanderbilt scored five unearned runs off of four Gamecock errors in an 8-5 Vandy win Saturday afternoon (April 15) to even the series at Hawkins Field.

Carolina plated four in the first. Cole Messina doubled in Braylen Wimmer with the first run. Michael Braswell scored a pair of runs with a single to right and Evan Stone was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-0. The Gamecocks chased Vandy starter Carter Holton out of the game, but Vandy would score eight unanswered after that.

The Commodores hit two home runs in the third, then took a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Vanderbilt added insurance with three runs in the eighth. Wimmer hit his 10th home run of the year with two out in the ninth for the final score of the game.

Wimmer scored a pair of runs while Braswell drove in two. Jack Mahoney was tagged with the loss, allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts and five hits in 4.1 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • The Gamecocks had just four hits on the day.
  • Vandy reliever Patrick Reilly struck out six to earn the win.
  • Wimmer’s home run makes him the fifth Gamecock with 10 or more home runs this season.

UP NEXT Carolina and Vanderbilt close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon (April 16) at 1 p.m. CDT (2 p.m. EDT). The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
A crash that temporarily closed a portion of University Boulevard has been cleared.
University Blvd. crash cleared
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified

Latest News

Dabo Swinney speaks to the team during Clemson's Spring Game
Barnes’ Pick-Six Propels White Team To 20-13 Victory in Clemson Spring Game
South Carolina’s Staley hires Duke assistant for Gamecocks
Patrick Cantlay waves to the gallery after making a birdie putt on the eighth hole during the...
US Open champ Fitzpatrick holds 1-shot lead at RBC Heritage
The RiverDogs split a doubleheader with Columbia on Saturday night at Riley Park
Pitching Rules as RiverDogs Split Saturday Doubleheader