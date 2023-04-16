Goose Creek Rural Fire Department announces passing of “lifetime” member

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Rural Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend.

The department says lifetime member James “Jimmy” Tennes has passed away.

Tennes had a long history with the department and served four years on the board, the department states in a Facebook post.

“Thank you, sir, for being the Goose Creek difference,” the post reads.

Tennes’ age or cause of death was not mentioned in the post.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.