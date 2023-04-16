SC Lottery
Goose Creek Rural Fire Department announces passing of “lifetime” member

The department says lifetime member James “Jimmy” Tennes has passed away.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Rural Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend.

The department says lifetime member James “Jimmy” Tennes has passed away.

Tennes had a long history with the department and served four years on the board, the department states in a Facebook post.

“Thank you, sir, for being the Goose Creek difference,” the post reads.

Tennes’ age or cause of death was not mentioned in the post.

