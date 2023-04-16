SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police asking for tips after series of car break-ins

Over the past several days, police say there have been multiple car break-ins at apartments in...
Over the past several days, police say there have been multiple car break-ins at apartments in the Windsor Hill, Ingleside and Wescott areas.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to send in videos or tips after a series of car break-ins in several apartment complexes.

Over the past several days, police say there have been multiple car break-ins at apartments in the Windsor Hill, Ingleside and Wescott areas.

“All of these were done via forced entry, possibly a window punch, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Police say the suspects are “probably” in a car, and patrol has been increased in the area.

You can contact police about the incident by emailing videos or tips to NCPDcrimetip@northcharleston.org.

