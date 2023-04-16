One dead in Colleton Co. collision

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in Colleton County.

It happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 45, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Chevy sedan, that was disabled on I-95 southbound, was killed after being hit by a motorist in a 2020 Jeep SUV traveling southbound on the same road.

After hitting the Chevy sedan, the Jeep SUV went off the road to the left and overturned.

A passenger of the Chevy sedan was uninjured, as well as all three occupants of the Jeep, Pye said.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

