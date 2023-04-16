Polvara’s match-winner seals Battery victory over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (April 15, 2023) – The Charleston Battery defeated FC Tulsa 1-2 on Saturday at ONEOK Field thanks to another match-winning goal in the second half, this time by Dante Polvara.

Nick Markanich grabbed his fourth goal of the season in the fourth minute, but the hosts quickly responded to level score at 1-1 moments later. Polvara rose to the occasion and scored the winner in the 50th minute. Goalkeeper Trey Muse recorded a season-high six saves in the win. The victory was the Battery’s third consecutive in league action as the undefeated Black and Yellow return to the Lowcountry in first place of the Eastern Conference standings.

The night got off to a fast start with the Battery striking first in the 4th minute via Nick Markanich, assisted by Derek Dodson. Markanich initiated the play from the edge of the box by laying the ball off to Dodson, and Dodson then reconnected with Markanich right in front of the goal. From there, Markanich needed only one touch to redirect the ball past two Tulsa players and into the net. Despite the Battery striking first, Tulsa managed to equalize in the 14th minute when Marcus Epps scored Tulsa’s first goal.

Goalkeeper Trey Muse kept Tulsa at bay in the 27th minute with a save on a point-blank shot from Moses Dyer.Muse would come up big again in the 42nd minute with another save, denying Epps this time. Charleston and Tulsa went into the interval tied at 1-1.Charleston entered the second half eager to reclaim their lead. Dante Polvara stepped up and scored what proved to be the match-winning goal in the 50th minute. The Battery had driven into Tulsa’s defensive third and the hosts were unable to clear the ball.

Polvara collected Tulsa’s half clearance and slotted the ball inside the far post from the edge of the box. The goal was the first of Polvara’s professional career. Following Polvara’s breakthrough goal, the Battery tightened their grip on the match to see out the victory.

Muse continued to rise to the occasion and deny Tulsa from entering his goal, making a big save in the 72nd minute. The shot-stopper registered a season-high six saves on the night. The final whistle sounded after four tense minute of stoppage time and the Battery secured a 1-2 victory over Tulsa, the Black and Yellow’s first-ever at ONEOK Field.

The win was also the Battery’s fourth in 12 days, across all competitions, as the team sits alone atop the Eastern Conference standings.

After a thrilling two wins on the road, the Battery return home on Sat., April 22, for a match against Louisville City FC. That game will be followed by a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match on Tues., April 25, and a regular season match on Sat., April 29, all at Patriots Point. Tickets are available for all three matches via SeatGeek.com, the Battery’s exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Scoring Summary

CHS - 4′ Markanich (Dodson)

TUL - 14′ Epps (Yosef)

CHS - 50′ Polvara

