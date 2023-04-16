SC Lottery
Red Cross assisting family affected by fire in Berkeley Co.

American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.

In a release, the Red Cross says they are assisting eight people with financial assistance for needs such as food, clothing, and shelter as well as referrals to other resources after a fire damaged their home on Highway 35.

The Red Cross is trying to prepare families to act quickly through its springtime “Sound the Alarm” campaign.

During “Sound the Alarm”, volunteers meet with families throughout the Palmetto State to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill.

Here are some tips they suggest for how to help protect your family against home fires:

  • Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
  • Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.
  • Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Red Cross is seeking volunteers across the state. Click here to register and learn more.

