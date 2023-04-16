SC Lottery
SCHP Trooper shot during traffic stop in Bamberg Co.

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says that a Highway Patrol trooper was shot during a traffic stop on U.S. 78 early Sunday morning.

Heather Biance, the Public Affairs Director for SCDPS, said the traffic stop happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The trooper was transported for medical attention, Biance said.

There is no word on the extent of the trooper’s injuries.

SLED will be handling the investigation into the shooting, per normal protocol in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

