SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina’s Staley hires Duke assistant for Gamecocks

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired Duke assistant Winston Gandy for a spot on coach Dawn Staley’s staff.

The school announced the hire Friday, less than a week after Staley’s long-time assistant Fred Chmiel left to become coach at Bowling Green.

Gandy worked for the Blue Devils in the past three seasons, including 2020-21 when the team cut short its season due to COVID-19 concerns. He helped Duke go 14-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this past season and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Staley said in a statement Gandy was exactly the right person for her team because of how he connects with young people.

“He is a highly sought after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and ability to recruit and develop talent” to the Gamecocks, she said.

Gandy was an assistant at Rice for three seasons before moving to Duke. Gandy also spent three seasons with the Washington Wizards, where he was coordinator of player development for the NBA team.

Chmiel had spent 11 seasons coaching with Staley, three at Temple and eight with the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
A crash that temporarily closed a portion of University Boulevard has been cleared.
University Blvd. crash cleared
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified

Latest News

Dabo Swinney speaks to the team during Clemson's Spring Game
Barnes’ Pick-Six Propels White Team To 20-13 Victory in Clemson Spring Game
Patrick Cantlay waves to the gallery after making a birdie putt on the eighth hole during the...
US Open champ Fitzpatrick holds 1-shot lead at RBC Heritage
The RiverDogs split a doubleheader with Columbia on Saturday night at Riley Park
Pitching Rules as RiverDogs Split Saturday Doubleheader
Gamecocks Fall to Vanderbilt on Saturday Afternoon