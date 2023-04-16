Thousands without power on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Electric Cooperate says that an outage has left over 6,000 customers without power on Johns Island Sunday.

Their system control reported a lockout at their Johns Island substation just before 9 a.m., according to Micah Ponce with Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative’s website says that 6,126 customers are without power as of 9:30 a.m.

Ponce says their crews are on-site, but have not found the cause of the outage yet.

Crews are working to re-rout power to bring their customers back online until the issue can be resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

