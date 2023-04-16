SC Lottery
Walk for Autism-Charleston holds 20th annual walk

It was the 20th year of Walk for Autism-Charleston on Saturday.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Apr. 15, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To celebrate Autism Awareness Month, a family-friendly walk was held in Hampton Park to help families fund treatment, and around 400 people came out to show their support.

It was the 20th year of Walk for Autism-Charleston on Saturday. The nonprofit organization raises money to help children struggling with autism and fund scholarships for families to help pay for treatment and intervention of autism through behavioral and relational development programs.

It was not just walking, the event had live music, therapy dogs, haircuts, a jumping castle and more.

“Today is about celebrating our families who might have a child who had an autism diagnosis and looking at the uniqueness in each of those children, the beauty of each of them and showing the resources we have in our community,” Walk for Autism Charleston board member Karen Durand said.

Event officials want the community to know that autism is diverse and that every child with an autism diagnosis is different from the rest.

All of the money raised stays in the Charleston area.

