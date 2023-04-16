SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

A woman in Simsbury shared a video of two bears climbing into her trampoline and having a blast.
By Zoe Strothers, WFSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman shared a video of two bears climbing onto her trampoline and having a blast.

The woman says the bears were playing on the trampoline for nearly an hour outside her home in Simsbury, Connecticut. She was away at the time but saw this happen on her home cameras, according to WFSB.

The trampoline, which was surrounded by a safety net, was not damaged, but the bears popped all the balls that were on it.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection say while it might be a person’s first instinct to take a photo or video of a nearby bear, their first priority should be safety.

For more information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department are warning residents to do their due...
Police warn of recent rental scams in Moncks Corner
A doctor at Trident Medical Center says the human metapneumovirus can cause nasal congestion, a...
Officials: Trident Medical Center sees rise in human metapneumovirus cases
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
All lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of the interstate are currently blocked at exit 15.
Lanes reopen on I-526 after crews respond to car on fire

Latest News

Daniel Ryan Altman was last seen on Tuesday at his home.
Deputies looking for missing Georgetown Co. man
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday,...
‘The Fighting Lady turns 80′: celebration held at Patriot’s Point
The department says lifetime member James “Jimmy” Tennes has passed away.
Goose Creek Rural Fire Department announces passing of “lifetime” member
It was the 20th year of Walk for Autism-Charleston on Saturday.
Walk for Autism-Charleston holds 20th annual walk
Over 120 people joined with their families before checking in at the airline’s desk, going...
Charleston airport’s disability-inclusive event gives travel chance for all