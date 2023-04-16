SC Lottery
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard

(Alexander Strickland)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New video obtained by WMBF News shows the moments leading up to a shooting Saturday evening in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the area of 12th Avenue North at around 7:30 p.m.

Footage of the incident was shared with WMBF News by a viewer on Sunday. It was shared more than 2,000 times and has over 175,000 views on Facebook in just under 24 hours.

According to the video’s caption, the driver of a truck was allegedly performing a burnout and hit a vehicle before trying to drive off.

In the video, a woman is seen standing in front of the truck as it attempts to go around a Nissan possibly involved in the accident. As the truck begins to turn and inch toward her, a man walks up to an open passenger-side window with a gun in his hand.

The man then appears to warn the driver of the truck, who continued to try and drive away. A single gunshot is then heard and the truck speeds off down Ocean Boulevard as a large crowd looked on. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the video is linked to the investigation, which remains ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

