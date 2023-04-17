SC Lottery
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Williamsburg Co.

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department says one person was flown to an area hospital after a crash involving a school bus and an SUV.

Fire officials say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday when an SUV ran into the back of a stopped school bus on Thurgood Marshall Highway near Olivia Road.

The bus was carrying approximately 14 students on its way to Anderson Primary and Kenneth Gardner Elementary schools, Williamsburg County Fire Chief Randy Swinton said.

No students were taken to the hospital, Swinton said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a Florence hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

