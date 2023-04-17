Beautiful stretch of warming weather this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You can thank an overnight cold front for a drop in humidity, slightly cooler temperatures and a beautiful Monday across the Lowcountry! High clouds will thin out as the day wears on leading to a sunny and mild afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s today. A clear sky tonight will lead to the coolest morning of the week ahead. Temperatures will start Tuesday morning in the 40s inland with low 50s along the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine to start our warm-up tomorrow, highs will top out near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with dry, sunny weather expected. A cold front will move through the area this weekend bringing our next chance of a few showers and storms. Timing and coverage of rain is uncertain at this time. Highs will likely drop from the 80s ahead of the front to the 70s behind the front.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 82.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 76.

