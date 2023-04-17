SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bill would remove sales taxes from period products in SC

Despite being a monthly essential for many South Carolinians, period products, like tampons,...
Despite being a monthly essential for many South Carolinians, period products, like tampons, pads, and menstrual cups, are not tax exempt as other medical use products are.(Live 5)
By Mary Green
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - If you buy gift-wrapping paper, livestock, or even a rollercoaster in South Carolina, you won’t pay any sales tax. But you will on a box of tampons.

Despite being a monthly essential for many South Carolinians, period products like tampons, pads, and menstrual cups, are not tax-exempt as other medical use products are.

“Viagra is not taxed in this state because it is considered medicine, and the FDA classifies tampons and pads as medical products, so we need to make sure our tax code matches that,” Ashley Lidow of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network said.

A bipartisan bill advancing at the State House, H.3563, would exempt period products, also known as feminine hygiene products, from state and local sales taxes — a cost that supporters argue is only imposed on a specific group of South Carolinians.

“These individuals are not choosing to have menstrual cycles. This is something that is natural through their birth,” Karen Culbreath, executive director of the Greenville-based nonprofit The Period Project, said.

Culbreath said nearly one in five menstruating South Carolinians can’t afford the products they need for their periods.

It’s what’s known as period poverty, and Culbreath’s organization works to assist these South Carolinians.

“A lot of employers have no idea that period poverty exists and doesn’t understand how it impacts them from an economic standpoint,” she said.

“Period poverty is a lot more common than most people realize. One in five adults miss work because they’re not able to get a period product, and one in four school-aged children miss days of school because of this,” Lidow added.

A fiscal impact report found local governments combined would lose about $1.4 million annually by exempting these products from sales taxes, while the state would be out about $6 million each year.

Advocates say in light of the nearly $14 billion proposed state budget, that’s not a huge hit for state coffers.

But they content it would be a huge help for the South Carolinians dealing with period poverty so they don’t have to make the decision of whether to buy these products or groceries or gas.

“This could be another opportunity to save one place so they can really have the essentials to live in their current situation,” Culbreath said. “It is important that they have this and all of the products that are needed in order to live in dignity.”

H.3563 unanimously passed the House of Representatives earlier this month and is currently under consideration in the Senate.

South Carolina’s legislative session ends in mid-May, so senators only have about a month to get this bill to the governor’s desk, or else they would have to wait to take it up until January, when the second year of the two-year session begins.

Period products are already tax-exempt in more than 20 other states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
One dead in Colleton Co. collision
American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.
Red Cross assisting family affected by fire in Berkeley Co.
Berkeley Electric Cooperate says that an outage has left over 6,000 customers without power on...
Power restored on Johns Island after outage affected thousands

Latest News

A group of pro-life advocates came together Monday to protest recent comments that Rep. Nancy...
Group protests over Rep. Mace’s abortion pill comments
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was shot in the face early Sunday morning...
SC Trooper shot in face in line of duty makes ‘significant progress’ in recovery
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
After recent gun arrests, school district officials and law enforcement in Dorchester County...
Dorchester Dist. 2 prioritizes action plan to combat safety concerns