Bond hearing scheduled in Goose Creek Taco Bell Shooting Case

Grier was arrested and charged for a shooting in Goose Creek that left one teenager dead in September 2022.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Aquan Grier has been held in custody for nearly seven months at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

A judge originally denied Grier’s bond in October 2022 following the shooting. He has a hearing Monday for a motion to set a bond.

The family of the victim, 17-year-old Sir James Anthony Robinson, has been following every step in the case closely. Family members say they are dedicated to watching the entire process and outcome of the case.

Monday’s bond hearing follows three preliminary hearings that were rescheduled.

