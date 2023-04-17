Charleston Co. charter school breaks ground on new location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next journey for a Charleston County public charter school begins Monday when they break ground on a new location.

Carolina Voyager Charter School will begin construction on its new location relocating from Wappoo Road to Blue Water Way next to Bolton’s Landing Apartments in West Ashley- and the new lot will sit on 52,000 square feet.

Students attending Carolina Voyager Charter School are currently being housed in a Charleston County School District building that is shared with Pace Academy.

Carolina Voyager Board of Directors Chair Ashleigh Parr says for the first time since the school was founded in 2014 there will be a permanent home for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. She says the school has moved locations twice since opening.

They got their stamp of approval to begin construction in December and Parr says the new building will have for the school’s first-time areas designated for teachers; such as workrooms as well as a gymnasium and cafeteria where students can have after-school programs.

“Oh it’s gonna be wonderful,” Parr said. “So they’re actually gonna be able to have to outfit the school the way they want it. They’ll be brand new infrastructure, so we’ll have all the technology we need the playground equipment kindergarten classrooms; we’ll be able to open up on to free green space for the children where the middle school will have a multimedia center and all the technology that they need for it.”

The cost of building the new school was $13 million dollars.

Parr estimates the school should be ready by this winter and will open its doors to students in August of 2024 for the new school year. The enrollment number of 420 students which is two classes per grade will remain the same.

Carolina Voyager Charter school admissions are through the Charleston County School District’s randomized school lottery.

