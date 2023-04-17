SC Lottery
Charleston Police investigate shooting that injured 2 children, 1 adult

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a preschool girl, a teenage boy and a woman were hurt Sunday in a shooting at a West Ashley apartment.

Police responded to the apartment on Dogwood Road at 10:40 p.m. Sunday where the shooting was reported. The first officers on the scene found the three victims, a 4-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an adult woman all suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took the three victims to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the wounds were non-life-threatening.

Detectives have determined the gunman arrived at the apartment and at some point, an argument began between the gunman and a resident, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. At some point, the gunman produced a gun and fired into the apartment multiple times before running away, she said.

“While I’m thankful that the injuries in this case appear not to have been life-threatening, this type of violence is unacceptable,” Charleston Police Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson said. “We must work together to bring change so that we can keep criminals from victimizing our community, especially our children.”

The investigation is ongoing, Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-720-2422. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

