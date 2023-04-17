SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CSU earns sweep at Radford

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By Radford Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, VA. — The Radford baseball team fell to Charleston Southern by a final score of 17-7 on Sunday at Carter Memorial Stadium.

DH Austin Stalker led the Highlanders’ offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. In the sixth inning, Stalker belted a solo home run, which kick-started a six-run frame for Radford.

Center fielder Cameron Pittman later added a two-run double, part of a two-hit day for the sophomore. Pittman also made a fantastic diving catch at the warning track in the top of the sixth, saving two runs.

Radford (7-30, 0-12 Big South) also got contributions from right fielder Paul Moore, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, legging out an infield single.

Charleston Southern (17-18, 9-6 BSC) was paced by catcher Jared Payne, who had a 4-for-5 day with three runs. Buccaneers’ starter Johnny Alkire earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings, while Radford’s Luke VonGoedert was tabbed with the loss.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
A doctor at Trident Medical Center says the human metapneumovirus can cause nasal congestion, a...
Officials: Trident Medical Center sees rise in human metapneumovirus cases
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department are warning residents to do their due...
Police warn of recent rental scams in Moncks Corner
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
All lanes of traffic on the eastbound side of the interstate are currently blocked at exit 15.
Lanes reopen on I-526 after crews respond to car on fire

Latest News

Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, holds the championship trophy after a three-hole playoff during...
Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Clemson baseball
Tigers take series with 6-4 win over Fighting Irish
The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 6-4, to Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon (April...
Petry sets freshman home run record in loss at Vanderbilt
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 17 Chants take the series over ODU with extra-inning win