CSU earns sweep at Radford

RADFORD, VA. — The Radford baseball team fell to Charleston Southern by a final score of 17-7 on Sunday at Carter Memorial Stadium.

DH Austin Stalker led the Highlanders’ offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. In the sixth inning, Stalker belted a solo home run, which kick-started a six-run frame for Radford.

Center fielder Cameron Pittman later added a two-run double, part of a two-hit day for the sophomore. Pittman also made a fantastic diving catch at the warning track in the top of the sixth, saving two runs.

Radford (7-30, 0-12 Big South) also got contributions from right fielder Paul Moore, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, legging out an infield single.

Charleston Southern (17-18, 9-6 BSC) was paced by catcher Jared Payne, who had a 4-for-5 day with three runs. Buccaneers’ starter Johnny Alkire earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings, while Radford’s Luke VonGoedert was tabbed with the loss.

