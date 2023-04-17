SC Lottery
Deputies bust Marlboro County cockfighting ring

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four men are behind bars for allegedly running a cockfighting ring in Marlboro County.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it received numerous complaints about possible drug sales and cockfighting over the past several months in the area of Griggs Circle and Grants Mill Road in Wallace.

An investigation was launched and deputies surveilling the area discovered a cockfight would take place on Sunday. A search warrant was obtained for the property at 3165 Griggs Circle.

When deputies arrived with the search warrant, several people fled on foot and found vehicles parked on the property unsecured. During the search, deputies discovered 13 dead, mutilated roosters, guns, and drugs.

More roosters were found alive at a home on the property and taken to a humane society.

On April 5, the Humane Society of Marlboro County and Sheriff Larry McNeil made a pledge to take animal crimes in Marlboro County seriously and “to be the voice for those who don’t have one,” a statement read. “Aside from animals being a vulnerable aspect of our society, ‘the link’ between animal abuse and violent crimes, including drugs, guns and domestic violence, has long been intertwined.”

Artemus Butler, David Williams, Jimmie Clark, and Kenneth Bartlett face felony animal fighting charges and several additional warrants have been prepared for individuals who were at the event.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Investigator Antonio Alford at 843-479-5605.

MCSO thanks the Humane Society of Marlboro County, Marlboro County Code Enforcement and the local tow services that made it possible today logistically. We would also like to thank The Humane Society of the United States, The Humane Society of the United States - South Carolina and the USDA for their assistance in the procedure and the resources they provided.

