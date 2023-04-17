SC Lottery
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Thursday.

Hayden Barton was last seen leaving her home on Orange Grove Road on Thursday, deputies said.

Barton may have gone to James Island, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. No foul play is suspected.

Barton is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-743-7200.

