Dorchester Dist. 2 prioritizes action plan to combat safety concerns

After recent gun arrests, school district officials and law enforcement in Dorchester County are working together to make sure there’s a plan in place if there’s ever an emergency on campus.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 says they’re going to take action to make their schools safer.

School district officials, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS and Summerville Police held a school safety workshop Monday in light of recent arrests made at Summerville High School and Ashley Ridge High School for multiple students illegally carrying guns.

One of the county’s newest additions to help streamline communication during emergencies is the Unified Command unit. This will serve as a centralized hub for communication between law enforcement agencies in the event of an emergency and it could be seen at the district’s schools during and after the event of a shooter or other potential threat.

During the workshop, Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins asked the group to define the school safety problem within the district. Other than keeping weapons out of schools, officials say educating the public on prevention, response and repercussion is top priority.

In the open discussion, board members who are also parents of students in the district, brought up communication concerns. The group agreed that word spreading on social media does not help the problem, but all public information officers from law enforcement and the district need to send out a unified response in a timely manner in the event of an emergency.

“I don’t know if there is a best time because it depends on the severity of the incident,” Robbins said. “Let’s say it’s an active shooter -- the number of shooters, did they breach the building, are they in a hallway. What you don’t want to do is you don’t want to send out a message too soon before you have good and credible before that message goes out.”

The district says they will hold full active shooter training in July and August.

