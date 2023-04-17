Family frustration, court hearings continue following 2022 Goose Creek shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been in custody for nearly seven months at the Berkeley County Detention Center after a deadly shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in September.

Aquan Grier was arrested and charged for a shooting in Goose Creek that left one teenager dead in September 2022.

A judge originally denied Grier’s bond in October 2022 following the shooting. Monday’s hearing was a motion to set bond from November.

That motion was withdrawn by the defense lawyer but will likely come back up. Grier has hired two lawyers in the past six months since being arrested on murder charges.

One firm continues to postpone his preliminary hearing in the case. Grier has hired the second team to handle his bond hearings. On Monday, the original firm withdrew their motion for a bond hearing to make way for the new legal team.

The state alluded to the defendant and his team “judge shopping” these past few months, and the judge sternly told the defense to get their papers in order for next time. Grier has a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Friday. He has a bond hearing, filed with the second firm, scheduled for June 26.

The family of the victim, 17-year-old Sir James Anthony Robinson, has been following every step in the case closely. Family members say they are dedicated to watching the entire process and outcome of the case.

The victim’s uncle, Joe Robinson, prepared a statement on behalf of his brother if he needed to speak at the bond hearing. There was no need for the family to be heard today, but a portion of that statement reads:

Needless to say the pain and devastation that my brother and the rest of us as a family felt at that moment was and still is unbearable. Sadness, emptiness, confusion, anger, rage, wanting to seek revenge are some of the emotions that we experience on a daily basis. The only thing that keeps us together is our strong belief in God that our mother instilled in us, and that we are large in numbers, and we always support one another. That is just a glimpse of the personal side of this case.

Monday’s bond hearing follows three preliminary hearings that were rescheduled.

