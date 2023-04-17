SC Lottery
Folly Beach Police arrest man after report of apparent child abduction attempt

Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, 53, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly contact, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department says a 53-year-old man was arrested Sunday after witnesses claimed he apparently tried to take children from families on the Folly Beach Pier.

Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly contact, according to jail records.

Police responded Sunday at 4:52 p.m. to the 100 block of East Arctic Avenue to a report of a man in an orange jersey trying to gather children from families, an incident report states.

A witness pointed out the man, later identified as Gonzales, as well as a mother the witness said had dealt with Gonzales.

Police reported Gonzales had a “strong smell of alcohol” and had glassy and bloodshot eyes and had difficulty standing when police ordered him to.

When police asked what he was doing with the children, he told police through a bystander who translated that he was “just playing with them.” Police had the bystander read Gonzales his Miranda rights in Spanish.

When the officer asked Gonzales how many beers he consumed, “he stated one, two, three and kept counting,” the report states.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Police are continuing to investigate the initial report of a possible kidnapping of children, the report states. Police have not released further details on that part of the investigation.

A judge set bail at $1,087 on the disorderly conduct charge, jail records state. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

