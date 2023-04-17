SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Group protests over Rep. Mace’s abortion pill comments

A group of pro-life advocates came together Monday to protest recent comments that Rep. Nancy...
A group of pro-life advocates came together Monday to protest recent comments that Rep. Nancy Mace made about abortion drug Mifepristone.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of pro-life advocates came together Monday to protest recent comments that U.S. First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace made about abortion drug Mifepristone.

The protest comes after Mace said the FDA should ignore the recent ruling by a federal judge who said the FDA should suspend approval of Mifepristone.

The group, some Democrats and Republicans, is calling for Mace to resign, saying that Mace ran on a pro-life platform but isn’t sticking to it. They protested in front of Mace’s Mount Pleasant office on Coleman Boulevard, chanting with bullhorns and holding signs.

“The root cause of child killing in this nation is legislators like her who are empowering the abortion industrial complex to mass murder the unborn in this country and around the globe,” Founder and Executive Director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising Terrisa Bukovinac said.

Republican protesters argue that Mace should align her views with her party.

“My question to you, Nancy Mace, is are you a Republican for real, or did you get lost on the way to the Democratic headquarters? Because if you are a Republican you need to stand for what the Republican party says they stand for and if not, you need to go find another party,” Kendall Dittmar, a co leader for Pro-Life Greenville said.

Rep. Mace sent the following statement in response to the protest:

Life is sacred and should be valued. But being pro-life does not mean we can’t be pro-woman, or vice versa. When both Democrats and Republicans are coming out to protest, it means we’re in the center, which is exactly where constituents want us to be on this issue.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
One dead in Colleton Co. collision
American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.
Red Cross assisting family affected by fire in Berkeley Co.
Berkeley Electric Cooperate says that an outage has left over 6,000 customers without power on...
Power restored on Johns Island after outage affected thousands

Latest News

Despite being a monthly essential for many South Carolinians, period products, like tampons,...
Bill would remove sales taxes from period products in SC
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was shot in the face early Sunday morning...
SC Trooper shot in face in line of duty makes ‘significant progress’ in recovery
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
After recent gun arrests, school district officials and law enforcement in Dorchester County...
Dorchester Dist. 2 prioritizes action plan to combat safety concerns