Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Harvard students recently won a competition that challenged the students to tackle complex development issues facing North Charleston.

The students’ $843 million proposal reimagines an underused area in North Charleston and offers solutions to the city’s urban challenges, such as severe flood risks because of rising sea levels.

Beating 84 teams across 39 college campuses, the team was part of the ULI Hines Student Competition, which offers graduate students the opportunity to devise a development program for a real-life North American city.

The winning plans are not actually used to build real developments. However, the students say the experience gained from the competition is used.

“I think especially being at the Graduate School of Design at Harvard because it’s a competition that many students in the past have done, there’s a lot of excitement around it every year,” Harvard Master of Urban Planning student Emily Johansen says.

The main elements the Harvard team focused on were urban greenhouses to produce and process food products, rain gardens and green roofs, solar panels. They also focused on creating bike lanes and pedestrian walkways while making the housing affordable.

“I think three of the key pillars that we wanted to incorporate in our project that I would hope somebody that would develop this in the future is this focus on resilience, community and economy,” Johansen says.

The team also wanted to highlight different elements that are already important to the community of North Charleston, which team leader Youngsoo Yang, a Harvard Master of Urban Design student, says was important to really focus on local features.

“It was really important to address the riverfront of the Cooper River; we thought that was a really interesting natural asset that we really wanted to take advantage of, but also the site being in North Charleston, we are really interested in taking advantage of the industrial economy that really drives the city,” Yang says.

Named “The Knot,” their proposal is a mixed-use project working with “the city’s unique context to create a well-connected, affordable and enriching place to live for generations,” according to the project’s website.

“We really focused on housing affordability with this development, as well as making sure this was a very sustainable way to develop as well,” Yang adds. “Especially North Charleston going through with flooding and climate risks, that’s something we really wanted to also address.”

The five students, including Rachaya Wattanasirichaigoon, Tomas Quaglia and Ben Parker alongside Johansen and Yang, ended up taking first place in the competition, winning $50,000.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that the ULI Hines Student Competition gave us to explore some of these development concepts that we’ve all really been excited about in school and professionally,” Johansen says. “I think it was a really fun way to kind of work with an interdisciplinary team to explore some of these ideas.”

