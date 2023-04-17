SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having perfectly melted cheese on each burger.(Max Pixel)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – McDonald’s is trying to step up its game by making improvements to its classic burgers.

According to a news release, the fast-food restaurant is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having perfectly melted cheese on each burger.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” explained chef Chad Schafer.

The slight changes have already been implemented in international markets and in several cities on the West Coast. McDonald’s said customers will be able to taste the difference at all restaurants nationwide by 2024.

“Our classic burgers are what made McDonald’s famous. They’ve become a cultural icon over the years. We saw the opportunity to make a few changes in our kitchens to make them even more delicious and get back to what people loved most about them in the first place … making them hotter, juicier and tastier,” chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement Monday.

McDonald’s is bringing back the Hamburglar to get the word out about the upgrades.

The fast-food restaurant said you’ll know when the changes have been made in your area when you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
One dead in Colleton Co. collision
American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.
Red Cross assisting family affected by fire in Berkeley Co.
WATCH: Video shows moments leading up to Saturday shooting on Ocean Boulevard

Latest News

More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
Oklahoma sheriff, county officials under fire after they were recorded talking about killing reporters
The Williamsburg County Fire Department says one person was flown to an area hospital after a...
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Williamsburg Co.
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX rocket test flight scrubbed
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Williamsburg Co.