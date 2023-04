North Charleston Police search for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a man not seen for 10 days.

Hahsan Parker, 43, was last seen at a Pastor Drive address on April 7, police say.

His family told police he told them he was going to an ATM but never returned.

He is known to frequent the area of Success Street.

He stands 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Anyone who sees him or knows where may be is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

