Petry sets freshman home run record in loss at Vanderbilt

The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 6-4, to Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon (April...
The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 6-4, to Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon (April 16) at Hawkins Field.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE  –  The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 6-4, to Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon (April 16) at Hawkins Field. Vanderbilt took the weekend series two games to one in South Carolina’s first series loss of the season.

Ethan Petry opened the scoring with his 18th home run of the season, a solo shot to left. He passed Justin Smoak (2006) for the most home runs by a freshman in Carolina history. Vandy responded with two runs in the second after Parker Noland’s RBI double and Jonathan Vastine’s RBI single.

Carolina tied the game at two in the sixth after Petry’s sacrifice fly. Vandy retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth after a bases-loaded walk and fielding error plated three runs.

Petry brought in his third run in the top of the eighth after his double scored Dylan Brewer. Vandy made it 6-3 on Enrique Bradfield’s home run. Talmadge LeCroy ended the scoring in the ninth with a solo home run to left.

Eli Jones took the loss in relief, allowing one earned run with a strikeout, a hit and a walk in 1.2 innings of work. Matthew Becker pitched the first four innings, striking out eight and allowing four hits and two runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Petry now has 56 RBI after the three today.
  • Braylen Wimmer had a pair of doubles on Sunday, upping his season total to eight.
  • Becker now has 36 strikeouts in 24.1 innings of work.

UP NEXT

Carolina starts a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, April 18 against Charleston Southern. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

