Police: 57 vehicle break-ins reported over weekend in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say dozens of vehicles were broken into over the weekend at several apartment complexes and the crooks grabbed what they could in the process.

North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Karen Cordray said Monday they believe the alleged bandits were more than likely mobile in their own vehicle. She said they were looking for guns to steal.

“Predominantly, in our business, it’s mainly unlocked vehicles, so they’re not secure or something along those lines,” Cordray said. “Every once in a while, we get these trends like we had occur over this weekend where you have people who are targeting vehicles. They actually do target specific kinds of vehicles. They’re hoping to find guns, anything like that high dollar property in the area.”

Cordray said the break-ins happened in the early morning hours, sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., at several apartment complexes in the Windsor Hill, Ingleside and Wescott areas.

In total, Cordray said they had around 57 break-ins over the weekend. They said a shotgun, bulletproof vest, laptops and less than $5,000 in cash were taken. Investigators added that a lot of the cars were rummaged through but nothing was taken.

A woman who lives at an apartment complex off Wescott Boulevard said her rear window was smashed out over the weekend and her car ransacked, but to her knowledge, nothing was stolen.

Police said the crooks targeted pickups, SUVs and muscle cars. Investigators added that apartment complexes and shopping centers are usually hit often due to the number of cars parked there.

Police said they have already increased patrols around these areas.

They have also created an email for people to submit tips and videos. If you would like to submit a tip to investigators regarding these break-ins, email NCPDcrimetip@northcharleston.org.

