Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Video shows altercation involving juveniles, Mexico kidnapping victim charged
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach resident and Lake City native famous for being kidnapped in Mexico, is facing charges for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant for 34-year-old Latavia Washington McGee, on February 17, her minor daughter(s) went to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Spivey Street to fight another juvenile; however, a family member removed her from the situation.

A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows officers were called to the apartment complex on Spivey Street for a disturbance, where McGee and her mother allegedly returned with her daughter(s).

Officers stated that a victim and witness told them “the girls from the earlier fight had returned with their mother and grandmother.”

The victim reportedly told officers while he tried to stop the girls from fighting and told them to go inside, the grandmother grabbed his shirt and hit him in the face.

Officers said their report they did not observe any injuries on the victim.

He told the officers that the girl’s mother then pulled a “small black pistol” from her purse “and started waving it around.”

The witness corroborated the victim’s statements; however, neither could describe the mother and grandmother, saying “everything happened so fast;” only that the mother, grandmother and girls left in a cream-colored Lexus SUV.

Officers said they viewed a videotape of the entire incident.

Following an investigation, McGee and a 56-year-old unnamed woman were identified as suspects.

McGee was arrested Friday, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

