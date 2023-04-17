SC Dept. of Transportation seeks input on I-526 improvements

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina transportation officials are looking for ways to reduce conflicts between local and port traffic at Long Point Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging participation in the public comment period that opened Monday. Written and online comments will be accepted until May 17. Comments on the project can be submitted through the project’s website.

A public hearing for the project is also scheduled for May 2 from 4 -7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

The hearing will allow in-person comments and allow virtual comments through a Zoom Webinar.

Officials will provide an update on the project during that meeting that includes presentations of the environmental assessment of the project, the recommended preferred alternative and potential impacts and noise analysis.

The information presented during the meeting will also be available on the project website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.