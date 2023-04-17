SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC gas prices jump 9 cents over past week

Gas prices in South Carolina have seen another jump in price over the past week.
Gas prices in South Carolina have seen another jump in price over the past week.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have seen another jump in price over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are nine cents higher over the past week, climbing to an average of $3.37 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 26.7 cents higher than a month ago and 32.9 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.71 per gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.71 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price of gas has risen 7.6 per gallon to an average of $3.65. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Diesel fell 0.3 over the past week to a national average of $4.15 per gallon.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the increase in gas prices is likely to continue as the price of oil continues to rise.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” De Haan said. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in...
One dead in Colleton Co. collision
American Red Cross volunteers are helping a family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.
Red Cross assisting family affected by fire in Berkeley Co.
Berkeley Electric Cooperate says that an outage has left over 6,000 customers without power on...
Power restored on Johns Island after outage affected thousands

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police asking for tips after series of car break-ins
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mass shootings in multiple states over weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One dead in Colleton Co. collision