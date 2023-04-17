SC gas prices jump 9 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have seen another jump in price over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are nine cents higher over the past week, climbing to an average of $3.37 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 26.7 cents higher than a month ago and 32.9 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.71 per gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.71 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price of gas has risen 7.6 per gallon to an average of $3.65. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Diesel fell 0.3 over the past week to a national average of $4.15 per gallon.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the increase in gas prices is likely to continue as the price of oil continues to rise.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” De Haan said. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.