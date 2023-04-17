SC Lottery
Tigers take series with 6-4 win over Fighting Irish

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Amick’s two-out double scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Clemson’s 6-4 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 22-15 overall and 6-9 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 18-15 overall and 8-10 in ACC play.

After the Fighting Irish scored a two-out run in the top of the first inning, Will Taylor grounded a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning. Notre Dame scored an unearned run in the top of the second inning, then Clemson took its first lead in the bottom of the second inning with two runs, highlighted by Tristan Bissetta’s run-scoring double.

The two teams traded runs again in the fifth inning, as Caden Grice’s sacrifice fly gave Clemson a 4-3 lead. Notre Dame tied the score in the top of the seventh inning on a two-out wild pitch, then Amick, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, lined a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the go-ahead run. Riley Bertram followed with another double to double the Tiger lead.

Tiger reliever Nick Clayton (3-0) earned the win by pitching the final 3.0 innings. Notre Dame reliever Radek Birkholz (0-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

