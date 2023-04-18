SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean

A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday.

“In Cape Cod Bay alone, we had 518 cold-stunned sea turtles this winter, so that’s a huge part of the sea turtle population. So, we try to make every single one count,” said Alessia Brugnara with the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtles were recovering from being cold-stunned, which made them weak, disoriented and unable to regulate their buoyancy.

Since the waters in Massachusetts are still too cold, the rescue group took them to North Carolina where they would be able to thrive.

Employees with the sea turtle hospital said the animals were a mix of green and Kemp’s Ridley turtles and had been in rehabilitation between four and six months.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has identified the man accused of wounding a state...
State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop
Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, 53, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and disorderly...
Folly Beach Police arrest man after report of apparent child abduction attempt
LCpl. B.A. Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A: Allendale,...
SC Highway Patrol trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect crashes into house
The students’ $843 million proposal reimagines an underused area in North Charleston and offers...
Harvard students’ N. Charleston development project wins $50,000

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl...
Bills say Damar Hamlin cleared to resume playing 4 months after going into cardiac arrest
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
McCarthy preps House GOP debt deal to draw Biden into talks