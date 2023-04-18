$5M Congressional request could let Charleston rehab miles of underground tunnels

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An over 150-year-old brick tunnel system underneath the Charleston peninsula’s roads could be fixed with some funding help from the federal government.

In the 1850s, the City of Charleston built 3-by-5-foot arches underneath some downtown streets. They have fallen into disrepair, but $5 million from the federal government could help repurpose them to meet modern demands.

A map provided by the City of Charleston shows where the underground arches.

The map shows some of them running from the battery up to Cannon Street. Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris estimates there’s anywhere between 5 to 10 miles of these underground tunnels in place.

Some of these have collapsed, leading to several sinkholes on the peninsula, according to city officials.

A $5 million request has been submitted to Congress by U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, and the city would need to put $1.25 million of their own money if it’s approved.

Morris said in 2021, the city piloted a program to clean and repair one of these arches, which, he said, has been successful in adding more drainage. Now, they want to take advantage of them.

“We have this system underground. It is not being used to sufficient capacity,” Morris said. “We have stormwater management needs. Why not use this? This just makes perfect sense to take this asset and rehabilitate it and put it into action again.”

Morris said if they get approval and funding, they believe they can start construction sometime early next year.

